Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Chris Calcino | 23rd Jan 2017 7:04 AM
Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.
Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

UNITS and houses are still attracting strong prices across the Clarence Valley as real estate agents contend with a major property supply shortage.

CoreLogic RP Data's most recent Market Trends report places Yamba as the suburb with the highest median house price at $500,000 over the year to October, followed by Wooli on $450,000 and Gulmarrad at $435,000.

Woombah ($392,050) and Townsend ($375,000) rounded out the top five.

Yamba also had the most expensive units with a $345,000 median sale price, topping Iluka on $307,500 and Waterview Heights at $237,000.

Wooli not only made the number two slot for most expensive houses - it also had the biggest yearly price increase with a 45% jump.

Iluka's 35% price growth topped the region's unit market.

Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly explained sales were strong across the board.

"It's all still going very strong. Stock is still in very short supply and we've seen a bit of action in the high-end market of late," he said.

"That's always a positive sign as far as buyer confidence goes - we've had a couple of sales just shy of the million-dollar mark and above.

"The more sought-after properties at the moment are anything less than $500,000 and anything near the waterfront or town.

"It's not a flash in the pan. This has been happening for a while now and it is showing no signs of slowing down."

The biggest price drop was for houses in Lawrence, falling 10.5% in value over the year.

For vendors looking for a quick settlement, Junction Hill was the best spot for houses with an average turnover speed of 49 days from listing to sale.

Units in Ulmarra were the toughest to sell, staying on the market for an average of 141 days.

Rent was most expensive for Brooms Head houses at a median of $500 per week, but cheapest in Grafton at $255 a week.

SUBURBS TO WATCH

YAMBA

Size: About 17 sq km.

Predominant age group: 65-74 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 65.1% of homes owner-occupied.

ILUKA

Size: About 13 sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 62% of homes owner-occupied.

GULMARRAD

Size: About 31 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 91.2% of homes owner-occupied.

TOWNSEND

Size: About 3 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 69.1% of homes owner-occupied.

WATERVIEW HEIGHTS

Size: About 58 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 92.7% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data

ARM NEWSDESK

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley property real estate

