Poultry club looks for fresh faces

"They don't answer back,” is Nicole Lancaster's number one reason why chickens are brilliant pets.

"They love you, they're like dogs, you walk out the back door the dogs can't wait to see you, you walk into the chicken coop, the all come running because they think you're loaded with food,” she added.

The Grafton District Poultry Club is looking to expand their ranks into the next generation and encourage people of all ages to become poultry lovers, breeders and showers.

"We're trying to attract more members to the club because a lot of older members are retiring from it because it can be quite time consuming if you get into it,” Mrs Lancaster, who is apart of the poultry club, said.

"We're trying to get more people show their chooks as well.

"We have two (shows a year), we have the Grafton show, we have an annual club show, we get quite a few entries into that.

"We hold an auction every last week of June, we have a pure bred auction and we're trying to publicise the monthly market.”

Mrs Lancaster said the monthly markets, which are on at the same time as the Grafton Showground Markets, have been very successful for the club.

"They pay $3 a pen and they can put a few birds on it and sell them for whatever they want and there is lots of happy customers, lots of happy sellers, I move quite a few chooks that way,” she said.

The club is also a great way for new owners and breeders to get advice about their poultry.

"I've met a few people and lots of people give me advice say if there is something wrong with my chickens,” Mrs Lancaster said.

"Sometimes people ring me or they ring the secretary Sandra Nelson and they say who you know who's got Plymouth Rocks who you know got Pekins... so we've got a bit of a directory in our heads of who to put people onto.”

But showing and selling chickens isn't the only thing the Grafton District Poultry Club are here for.

"We also want to encourage people who just want to have backyard chickens,” Mrs Lancaster said.

But there is a more serious side to what they do as well.

"There are a lot of these breeds that are dying out because people want these boring old utility Isa Browns that just poops out an egg a day virtually,” she said.

"We just try to protect a few of those heritage breeds.”

To get in contact with the poultry club, email Sandra Nelson at graftonpoultryclub@gmail.com.au