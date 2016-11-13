Pound Street figs reduced to stumps

The fig trees on Pound Street are now stumps after they were removed to make way for the new bridge.

POUND Street is looking very different after a weekend of pruning and clearing in preparation for the expansion of the street for the new bridge.

With work starting early Saturday morning, crews on scene began taking the branches off the two large fig trees.

Once most of the foliage had been removed and taken off site, the bulk of the trees were removed.

The two iconic Grafton trees have been reduced to stumps before they are removed completely.

The new bridge will meet the Grafton side of the river at Pound Street and the current plans are to widen the road into four lanes.