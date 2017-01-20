Power outages on a hot night keep Valley awake

Essential Energy workers are facing forced redundancies within weeks, according to unions.

OVER the last few weeks, the Clarence Valley has had multiple power outages for a number of reasons.

Mother of four, Kelly Daniels house has lost power twice over the last week, on Saturday and on Wednesday when temperatures sky rocketed.

But with the mercury climbing, Wednesday's black out was difficult for Ms Daniels family.

"It was horrible my kids where just dripping with sweat," she said.

"My youngest who is 6 months was unsettled. We ended up going to my father in laws until the power came back on.

"You don't know hard until you have to explain why the fan won't come on to children who are 5, 4, 2 and 6 months."

Ms Daniels said the power went out in the heat of Saturday as well.

"An explanation (from Essential Energy) would be nice," she said.

Kelly Daniels and her four kids who were without power in the heat on Wednesday night.

Essential Energy said customers occasionally experience unparalleled power outages due to weather-related incidents, faults, car accidents or fauna activity.

Recent unplanned outages in the Clarence Valley include:

560 Essential Energy customers in the Lawrence area experienced an unplanned power outage about 6.30pm Wednesday night when a fault was detected. Crews responded immediately to patrol lines and make repairs, with power restored at approximately 9pm.

138 customers in Kungala and Halfway Creek had their power restored just after 1pm Thursday following a transformer fault on the network overnight. Crews worked as quickly as safety would allow to patrol lines and complete necessary repairs following the power outage at 7.20pm Wednesday.

44 customers on the Clarence Valley Way experienced an unplanned outage from 7am to 1pm on January 17 when safety equipment detected a fault on the network.

On January 14, 158 customers were without power for under an hour following a low voltage fuse fault on Villiers Street, affecting customers in Villiers and Oliver streets and Weiley Avenue, and on 12 January 1197 customers in Grafton experienced an outage when the network's safety equipment activated, detecting a fault and turning off power. Crews investigated and were able to restore supply within a few hours.

190 customers in the Coaldale area were affected by an unplanned outage on January 3 when a storm brought down a tree over power lines in the area.

Essential Energy said customers are encouraged to have contingency plans for unplanned and planned power outages.

Customers are encouraged to report unplanned power outages to Essential Energy on 13 20 80.