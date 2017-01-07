27°
Sport

Power Receiver pretty in pink

Jarrard Potter | 7th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Andrew Parramore's Power Receiver in his last win at the John Carlton Cup in July last year.
Andrew Parramore's Power Receiver in his last win at the John Carlton Cup in July last year. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RACING: Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore will be more than tickled pink if Power Receiver can claim a win in the feature race of Coffs Harbour Race Club's Pink Silks Ladies Day tomorrow.

Now in its 11th year, the Pink Silks Ladies Day is a highlight of the Coffs Harbour racing calender and aims to improve awareness of local women's health issues and raise much-needed funds for local charities, projects and equipment.

With over $550,000 raised over the last 10 Pink Silks Ladies Days, the club's goal is raise even more funds in 2017 for local organisations that support local women.

Entering in his first Pink Silks Ladies Day, Parramore said it was all a bit new to him, but was looking forward to the experience.

"It's all for a good cause, and I always look forward to a big race meet," he said.

His only runner for the day, Power Receiver has drawn a wide barrier for the T.G Jung Quarries Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup (1200 Metres), in what will be the 8-year-old bay gelding's third run back from a 21 week spell.

"He had a good couple of months on the paddock and has probably put on a few kilos," Parramore said.

"We're keeping an eye on him and just seeing how he goes.

"This is probably more of a fitness run, just trying to get him back running after the spell, and from where he is drawn it's hard to know how he will go. Hopefully he can surprise me."

Power Receiver has a history of surprising his experienced trainer after an unexpected win in the John Carlton Cup Quality last year, a win that secured a spot in the Rarmornie Handicap.

"I'm not going down with any high hopes, I'm certainly not expecting a win, but with the track being a bit heavy it could be a bit better out wider," he said.

"(Power Receiver) has been around long enough, everyone knows him pretty well, so I think it's more about getting a couple of runs under his belt and getting back some fitness and taking it from there."

Coffs Harbour Racecourse will turn pink this Sunday on an afternoon that promises to be a fun celebration of life.

The 11th annual Coffs Harbour Racing Club's Pink Silks Ladies Day will have a total pink theme, from the champagne right through to the horses' saddle cloths.

With entertainment for the kids, Fashions on the Field, as well as all the action trackside of a seven-race TAB program, it will be a great day out for all.

Everything from race sponsorship to gourmet buffet hospitality packages are being sold to help raise funds for the chosen charities.

Once again there is a monster charity auction held after the last race, with items including an ATC Corporate package that includes a day at Gai Waterhouse's stables, an ANZ Stadium Corporate box for 16 people, signed Winx memorabilia including a framed print, hat and shirt, a Brisbane racing package including flights, accommodation and hospitality and many more fantastic items.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  andrew parramore coffs harbour race club pink silks raceday power receiver

Last day of 2016 the hottest

Last day of 2016 the hottest

Dry Clarence Valley bucks the state strend

Maclean Lions rescue the MacMarkets

IMPORTANT STEPS: The Maclean and District Pipe Band keeping the shoppers entertained during last year's Maclean MacMarkets. Stalls will be spread over a larger area in River St this year.

Popular markets on again to bring in new year

Mitch Mitchell: A sweet success

BEE'S KNEES: Apiarist and honey farmer Mitch Mitchell shows off a section of his hive at his Lawrence property.

Lawrence honey farmer Mitch Mitchell is sweet on bees.

Power Receiver pretty in pink

Andrew Parramore's Power Receiver in his last win at the John Carlton Cup in July last year.

Parramore's runner draws wide in Pink Silks Cup

Local Partners

Mitch Mitchell: A sweet success

THERE are no two ways about it; Lawrence honey farmer Mitch Mitchell is sweet on bees.

Maclean Lions rescue the MacMarkets

IMPORTANT STEPS: The Maclean and District Pipe Band keeping the shoppers entertained during last year's Maclean MacMarkets. Stalls will be spread over a larger area in River St this year.

Popular markets on again to bring in new year

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

IT'S hard to believe Jim Carrey's turn as Count Olaf in the big-screen adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events hit cinemas 12 years ago.

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff is only attracted to "one guy a year".

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $475,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 4 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

Perfect For The Small Family!

16 Edgecombe Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 3 2 $ 330,000

This affordable three bedroom, two bathroom home is perfect for a small family or first home buyers. Located at Junction Hill this split level house will suit your...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Industrial Land

Lot 1 Johnsons Lane, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security ... Expressions Of...

10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security fence around perimeter Separate security fenced internal yard area Zoned IN1 General...

PRICE DROPPED FOR QUICK SALE

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 PRICE REDUCED...

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Bargain price for this iconic Northern Rivers pub

Rappville Pub is up for sale

It's one of the great Aussie dreams - having your own pub

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!