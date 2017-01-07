Power Receiver pretty in pink

Andrew Parramore's Power Receiver in his last win at the John Carlton Cup in July last year.

RACING: Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore will be more than tickled pink if Power Receiver can claim a win in the feature race of Coffs Harbour Race Club's Pink Silks Ladies Day tomorrow.

Now in its 11th year, the Pink Silks Ladies Day is a highlight of the Coffs Harbour racing calender and aims to improve awareness of local women's health issues and raise much-needed funds for local charities, projects and equipment.

With over $550,000 raised over the last 10 Pink Silks Ladies Days, the club's goal is raise even more funds in 2017 for local organisations that support local women.

Entering in his first Pink Silks Ladies Day, Parramore said it was all a bit new to him, but was looking forward to the experience.

"It's all for a good cause, and I always look forward to a big race meet," he said.

His only runner for the day, Power Receiver has drawn a wide barrier for the T.G Jung Quarries Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup (1200 Metres), in what will be the 8-year-old bay gelding's third run back from a 21 week spell.

"He had a good couple of months on the paddock and has probably put on a few kilos," Parramore said.

"We're keeping an eye on him and just seeing how he goes.

"This is probably more of a fitness run, just trying to get him back running after the spell, and from where he is drawn it's hard to know how he will go. Hopefully he can surprise me."

Power Receiver has a history of surprising his experienced trainer after an unexpected win in the John Carlton Cup Quality last year, a win that secured a spot in the Rarmornie Handicap.

"I'm not going down with any high hopes, I'm certainly not expecting a win, but with the track being a bit heavy it could be a bit better out wider," he said.

"(Power Receiver) has been around long enough, everyone knows him pretty well, so I think it's more about getting a couple of runs under his belt and getting back some fitness and taking it from there."

Coffs Harbour Racecourse will turn pink this Sunday on an afternoon that promises to be a fun celebration of life.

The 11th annual Coffs Harbour Racing Club's Pink Silks Ladies Day will have a total pink theme, from the champagne right through to the horses' saddle cloths.

With entertainment for the kids, Fashions on the Field, as well as all the action trackside of a seven-race TAB program, it will be a great day out for all.

Everything from race sponsorship to gourmet buffet hospitality packages are being sold to help raise funds for the chosen charities.

Once again there is a monster charity auction held after the last race, with items including an ATC Corporate package that includes a day at Gai Waterhouse's stables, an ANZ Stadium Corporate box for 16 people, signed Winx memorabilia including a framed print, hat and shirt, a Brisbane racing package including flights, accommodation and hospitality and many more fantastic items.