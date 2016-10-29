Premiers' batting 'a little rusty' going into round 3

IN FORM: Brandon Honeybrook is hitting them well.

LOWER Clarence Cricket Association premiers Wanderers will have to tune up their batting for today's game against Iluka at Barry Watts Oval.

Skipper Joel Peterie said a "scratchy win" and then a bye in the second week had left the batsmen to rely on net practice to get them into form.

"Apart from Bear (Brandon Honeybrook) who got a ton in a rep game, no-one's had a decent hit in the middle so far," Peterie said.

In the opening game Lawrence rolled the premiers for 79, but were able to turn the tables on them with the ball and dismiss them for 77.

"It was not good enough," the skipper said.

"We have to bat out our overs to make sure the scores come."

Peterie is worried about the new-look Iluka team which looks like an amalgamation of Iluka and the old Brushgrove outfit.

"I'm not sure if the Brushy players have changed clubs or there's a merger of the two of them," he said. "They're not going to be an easy team to beat," he said.

Brushgrove will be missing two regular players; opening bat Stuart Bower and bowler Adrian Boyd.

In the other game, Harwood hosts Maclean.