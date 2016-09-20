Premiership winning Rebel in danger of going to jail

Rebels Karl Woodley goes over to score a try during the South Grafton Rebels versus Bellingen Group 2 match at McKiitrick Park on Sunday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

JUST a week after celebrating a Group 2 Rugby League premiership with the South Grafton Rebels, prop forward Karl Woodley could be facing jail time.

Woodley, 30, faced a charge of intimidating a police officer during an altercation outside a Grafton hotel on the night of August 6, a charge which the police prosecutor argued required a severe deterrent.

His brother Raih, 21, who plays across the river with the Grafton Ghosts, was in court with his older brother, but faced a separate charge of resisting police in the execution of their duty.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to their charges, but there was a big difference in the treatment of the pair.

While the charges are unrelated, they stem from the arrest of the younger Woodley brother when he refused to leave the hotel when requested.

After a scuffle he was put in the back of a caged police vehicle.

The police facts say that a silver Holden Commodore pulled up next to the vehicle and the door opened and the older Woodley aggressively approached police.

The facts note that Woodley and one of the police officers have a history of altercations going back some time.

Woodley wanted to know who was in the police vehicle.

"That's my brother in there. I have a right to know," he said.

"You're scared now, you (expletive). You (expletive) will need six of you."

The officer attempted to reason with Woodley, but he continued to be abusive.

"You want to threaten my family. I'll threaten your family," he said.

"I know where your kids swim (expletive). You watch out."

"What did you just say," the officer said.

"Ha, ha. I got you. Not so tough now. I got under your skin, didn't I?" Woodley said.

In court Woodley's defence solicitor admitted his client had overstepped the mark with his threats when he arrived at the hotel to collect his brother.

He said his client had a poor record, but his life had changed now he had a new partner and children to look after.

The prosecution did not agree, calling for a strong deterrent to protect police officers while they were doing their jobs.

"The things he said to police officers need to be denounced," he said.

He said the issue was right at the heart of protecting police while they went about their jobs. Magistrate Robyn Denes agreed.

"Imagine what it would be like if you go to work and someone threatens your family," she said.

Instead of sentencing Woodley she adjourned the case until November 7 to allow the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

She adjourned the sentence of the younger Woodley brother to October 10 and recommended he be assessed for Forum sentencing.