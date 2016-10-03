prison forum highlights business benefits

CLARENCE Valley business have a chance to benefit from a $550million spend on the new Grafton jail over the next 20 years say the organisers of a forum this week in Grafton.

A partnership of Grafton TAFE, the Clarence Valley Council and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce have organised the three consortia bidding for the project to make presentations for local business at Grafton TAFE on Wednesday night.

Clarence Valley Council economic development coordinator Liz Fairweather said construction of the New Grafton Correctional Centre (NGCC) should start in 2017 and was tipped to inject more than $550 million into the Clarence Valley economy over the next 20 years.

"If you're interested in capturing some of that business, this is a must-attend event for you,” Ms Fairweather said. "At the forum you'll hear from each consortium tendering for the NGCC and gain an understanding about how to engage in these processes.

"The aim of the forum is to help business and industry in the Clarence build their understanding and capability to engage in the tender and procurement processes of the correctional centre.”

Clarence Valley TAFE leader community and business engagement, Tania Williams, said the need from the forum arose from the type of questions people were asking during the last forum with Infrastructure NSW in August.

"There was a lot of questions about what was needed to supply goods and services during construction and procurement for the jail after construction,” she said.

She said TAFE had collaborated with the RMS on the upskilling of business people for the highway and bridge construction with its tender writing workshops.

"Businesses will find there are a lot of compliance issues getting this type of work, which they will need to be aware of,” she said.

Ms Williams said the format for the night will be that each consortium will make presentations.

"That will allow everyone who comes along to attend a session with each consortium to learn what they need from them,” Ms Williams said.

She said businesses needed to register online at https://www.eventbrite.com. au/e/new-grafton- correctional-centre-local- business-forum-tickets- 28171326195.

"It's free to come along, but you do need to register,” she said.