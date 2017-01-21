Prison officers fighting for some public recognition

Locked down. Solid steel doors, bolts and padlocks ensure the security of the prisoners and prison officers. The mural at the end of the block was painted by inmates.

DEALING day-to-day with the people the community has decided to take out of circulation takes a special type of person, who has attributes the community needs to recognise and value.

This is the thinking behind the inaugural Corrections Day held around the NSW Prison system yesterday.

Earlier this week Grafton jail threw open its doors to the press, with prison officers eager to let the community know what they're doing.

Senior corrections officer Scott Powell is a born and bred Grafton boy who has done two stints working at the jail.

"I was one of the few officers who moved away after the downsizing in 2012 and took up the offer to come back here,” he said.

His view is prison officers are the forgotten arm of the emergency services.

"Police, firies, emergency services, they all get their own special day,” he said.

"That's what we're trying to do with this, because we're the forgotten arm of the emergency services.”

Mr Powell said while the community was glad to see criminals caught and dealt with by the justice system, it tended to forget what happened to them once they were in jail.

"Once someone has been to court and convicted they're glad to see them out of the community, but forget they have to go somewhere where people have to deal with them,” he said.

"It's a job where you can be spat at, have faeces thrown at you, have you and your family threatened with violence.

"But you have to be professional in the face of it, and always handle it professionally.”

Mr Powell has first hand experience of the dangers, after being hospitalised with smoke inhalation after some prisoners barricaded themselves in their cell and set fire to a mattress.

He said one of the main difficulties was relating these dangers to the other people outside the system, particularly the prison officers' families.

"It just doesn't affect you, it affects your wife, your child,” he said. "In some ways racing into a cell on fire or breaking up two prisoners fighting in the yard is normal.

"But to your wife or child this is something traumatic and stressful.”

But Mr Powell said there are rewards in the job in putting people in contact with programs that can help them overcome their problems and develop skills to help them get back into society.

"We have the Equips programs where people learn to deal with their domestic violence issues and their aggression and anger management,” he said.

"That's the idea behind the program, that it equips people with the information to overcome these problems in their lives.

"We will also have education for literacy and numeracy problems and are developing more industries.

"Hopefully we want to have everyone in 2 Section working,” he said.

"Now we're building garden beds to grow cherry tomatoes, which will be used to feed prisoners in the jail.

"We're building the garden beds and are sourcing the best seeds to use for them.”

Mr Powell said his second time round at Grafton jail is a lot different to the first.

"We've got more prisoners in the jail than we've had before and fewer prison staff to look after them,” he said. "It's not ideal. There are certainly some stressful situations because of that.”

He said he took advantage of the right of return letter for Grafton prison officers who were forced to leave after the 2012 downsizing.

"Not a lot of us actually did it,” he said. "The offer was there, but you know, life moves on.”