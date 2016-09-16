Prison teachers fight to keep jobs

Sharryn Usher (front) and supporters protest against the job cuts to corrections educators in NSW jails at Grafton Jail.

SHARRYN Usher has been employed as a teacher at Grafton Jail since 1995, but now her future at the jail is up in the air.

"The premier Mike Baird, and Minister David Elliot (Minister for Corrections) have decided to sack 138 of the 158 corrections educators working in NSW, and that includes the position in Grafton," Mrs Usher said.

"If the decision stands I am facing the sack, I won't have a position at the jail to work in.

"This is an area I have dedicated the last few decades to working in."

The NSW Government has plans to outsource education in correctional facilities to private companies where a degree in teaching is not compulsory.

"That's a highly skilled job to do, it's not something that people with no qualifications will be able to do," Mrs Usher said.

"To be a qualified educator, especially an adult educator, you need to know what it is in this person that you need to engage so that they will be trusting of your delivery of education.

"They will repay that by coming to your classes and engaging in your educational environment.

"These are skills that are gathered from a tertiary education."

Mrs Usher said the students at correctional facilities need specialised attention to ensure they are better off when they re-enter community.

"They're some of our most vulnerable students... these people often have a poor history with education," she said.

"It's a struggle... to keep them turning up for lessons to up skill them and be better prepared."

Mrs Usher added that it was often difficult for corrections educators to move back into regular teaching.

"What's difficult for a lot of the teachers at the jail is they're not able to seek employment as teacher because we were protective services," she said.

"Re-entry into the Department of Education is difficult because we have been out of teaching environment for many years... it's a harrowing time for them.

"For most of us our main concerns are for our students, what will it mean for them to have their teachers taken away from them and have them replaced by people who walk in deliver and walk out and not have special skills to deal with their complex issues."

On Wednesday, Mrs Usher and supporters gathered outside Grafton Jail to show support for corrections educators who rallied at NSW Parliament House.