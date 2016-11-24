28°
Entertainment

Profess a love of blues

Caitlan Charles | 24th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
NEW RELEASE: Yamba-based blues singer and guitarist Fiona Boyes's new album Professin' the Blues is out now.
NEW RELEASE: Yamba-based blues singer and guitarist Fiona Boyes's new album Professin' the Blues is out now.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIONA Boyes is new to the Clarence Valley, but she isn't new to the world of blues.

Her tenth album under her name, Professin' the Blues, is a showcase of acoustic blues that was recorded in Skywalker Sound studios live, in real-time with no overdubs or effects by legendary audiophile producer the 'Professor' Keith O Johnson.

"Blues is relatively new for them,” Fiona said.

"Most audiophiles are symphony orchestras and it's fabulous that a label of this quality of this reputation decided that acoustic blues would be interesting thing for them to explore.”

Never having recorded in an audiophile studio before, Fiona said she was working on trying to create different tones throughout the album.

"They were interested in having that huge recording space but just one or two musicians at a time, I had my trusty main acoustic which I've always played, and it my main instrument,” she said.

"I bought a brand new resophonic acoustic; they've got such a special tone.

"I was trying to have guitars with different tones, so you could get a range of different tones, not only the writing but with the guitar tones.”

But it wasn't just the resophonic acoustic that helped create the tones of Professin' the Blues.

"I used a one-off four-string cigar box guitar which I play on my lap, it's a strange beast with a number plate screwed to the front and the neck is a lump of wood with two bolts,” she said.

"Its got two notes, it's limited in terms of the notes you can get out of it.”

Fiona has picked up a few tricks from other blues musicians throughout her career, including using a whiskey bottle as a slide for her cigar box guitar.

"It's full of whiskey, so you can do a dramatic end to a song, and take a whiskey shot out of your slide,” she said.

With those sounds, Fiona tells beautiful stories of her time travelling around Australia and America, including her time living in the Clarence Valley.

"There is one gorgeous ballad which is Angels on Boats and that is a song I wrote when staying at a friend's in Palmers Island,” he said.

"It's not as bluesy, but that particular song is a favourite of mine, it's about weaving some different stories that people in Palmers Island told me about their experience during the floods.”

The 16 song album boasts a set of 14 original songs that showcase everything blues has to offer.

"There are some big kind of grittier acoustic sounds, but there is acoustic finger picking which comes from another part of America,” she said.

"There is a range of music which is one of my interests as a songwriter, if you put in one or two traditional blues, it rounds out the whole picture, blues is a traditional sort of music, it goes in all different shades of blue and I'm part of that tradition.”

Included in the covers on Professin' the Blues is the iconic Baby Please Don't Go.

"I've put out a lot of albums now and I've proud of my body of work, the albums are predominately original material, it's good to have one or two traditional songs to give your own songs some context,” Fiona said.

"For me as a songwriter, I find it interesting that blues has historic tradition.

"Even though I write songs that I could consider in the blues tradition, it's quite broad stylistically.”

Fiona has always tried to feature other musicians' work on her albums as a way of helping people explore the world of blues and all it has to offer.

"On my first couple of albums, my recent albums have been recorded in America, I'd do one song from a fellow Australian blues performer,” she said.

"I'd have all my songs... and one from Chris Wilson or something like that, so we can indicate to American listeners we've got some great talent in Australia.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Five gift ideas for the person who has everything

Five gift ideas for the person who has everything

THERE is one in every family. That person who seems to already have everything making it a tiresome challenge to work out what to get them for Christmas.

Profess a love of blues

NEW RELEASE: Yamba-based blues singer and guitarist Fiona Boyes's new album Professin' the Blues is out now.

Blues singer releases new album

Vintage cars and lanterns lead Darkes for 60 years

LIFE PARTNERS: Betty and Sam Darke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Grafton couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary today

Clarence Valley mobile phone drivers fined $70k

The Coffs-Clarence Highway Patrol issued $54,422 in mobile phone fines last financial year.

The region's mobile phone offences are up $10,000 on last year

Local Partners

Fun and games at Pacific Valley Christian School

STUDENTS have a blast fishing, dancing and participating in beach activitiees at three-day camp.

5 of the best gift ideas for Christmas

So what does Christmas mean for all us non-Christians?

What do you give the person who already has everything they need?

Aladdin sure to be a Christmas cracker

MAGIC: Aladdin runs until Decmeber 4 with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Doors open one hour before curtain.

Criterion Theatre musical

No fireworks in Grafton for New Year's Eve

Fireworks display during the Grafton Shoppingworld NYE celebrations.

No host found to take over NYE celebrations

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Aladdin sure to be a Christmas cracker

Aladdin sure to be a Christmas cracker

TONIGHT is the official opening of the 2016 Christmas show from the Criterion is Aladdin, a traditional pantomime from English writer Ben Crocker.

Profess a love of blues

NEW RELEASE: Yamba-based blues singer and guitarist Fiona Boyes's new album Professin' the Blues is out now.

Blues singer releases new album

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

Music producer Flume poses for photographs with his five ARIA awards at the 30th ARIA Awards in Sydney.

CROWDED House also inducted into ARIA Hall of Fame.

Hard work pays off for ArtExpress nominees

McAuley Catholic College students Ruby Sullivan and Grace Thorley, whose HSC major art work has been nominated for ArtExpress.

An ArtExpress nomination for two Clarence Valley students

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

Watt's faction: the truth behind author's new offering

TRADE SECRETS: Maclean author Peter Watts with his new novel While the Moon Burns.

Volunteer firefighter reveals line between real life and fiction

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, The Pinnacles 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 3 4 $675,000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial lifestyle property with the majority being cleared and hugging near...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

Superb Views On Yamba Hill

1/5 Church Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 3 $825,000

If spectacular ocean views and location is what you are looking for then look no further. This generously sized split level 3 bedrooms unit located high on Yamba...

Pristine Water like this is hard to come by!

2917 Armidale Road, Blaxlands Creek 2460

Rural 3 1 2 $320000

Located roughly 30 minutes to the centre of Grafton, this 105 acre property is the ideal lifestyle block. Without a doubt what will attract most people to this...

Secluded Mountain Top Retreat

3621 Armidale Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 4 1 9 $440000

There's more to "Babingtonia" than just the sign posted out the front. If your looking for your own private oasis with a view as well, this could be the property...

One For Investors and Empty Nesters

2/22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $335,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!