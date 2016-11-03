Professional boxer escapes driving ban over drug charge

A PROFESSIONAL boxer who tested positive to driving through the Clarence Valley with methamphetamine and cannabis in his system has avoided a driving ban in Grafton court.

Queensland resident Isaac Slade, 27, was driving a truck through South Grafton about 9am on June 12, when he was stopped for drug-testing by police.

He tested positive for methamphetamine in a roadside test, and laboratory results later revealed the alleged presence of both methampetamine and cannabis in his system.

The transport business owner was subsequently charged with having a drug in his system while driving, and represented himself in Grafton Local Court on Monday.

Slade told Magistrate Robyn Denes the presence of methampetamine could possibly be explained by a pre-work out supplement he had been taking as part of his training regime, which 'suppresses your appetite and makes you work faster', but had since been taken off the shelves.

"As a professional boxer and business owner, I do not drive under the influence of illegal drugs," he said.

Slade did admit to using cannabis to help relax his muscles before a remedial massage, but said he was unaware the drug could stay in your system for up to two weeks.

"It wouldn't affect me on the day, would it?," he said.

But Magistrate Robyn Denes said she didn't need to prove he was under the influence of the drug while driving for the offence he was charged with.

"If you want to call yourself an athlete, treat your body like you are one," she said.

"You need to be aware of everything you put in your body. The obligation is on you. Stop putting stuff in your body if you don't know what it is."

After he pleaded guilty to the offence, Magistrate Denes dismissed the matter and Slade was placed on a good behaviour bond for 12 months.