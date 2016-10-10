32°
Project monitors wild dogs with tracking collars

10th Oct 2016 12:59 PM
PREDATOR: A surveillance image of a wild dog.
PREDATOR: A surveillance image of a wild dog.

A COLLABORATIVE project in the Coffs Harbour peri-urban area is attempting to understand how vertebrate predators use this landscape, by attaching tracking collars to wild dogs, feral cats and European red foxes.

The project of North Coast Local Land Services, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Office of Environment and Heritage, Forestry Corporation of NSW, Coffs Harbour City Council, Gumbaynggirr Green Teams and private landholders has had interesting initial results.

A male wild dog, dubbed Midnight due its black colour, was caught in Ulidarra National Park west of Coffs Harbour.

"Midnight was caught at the end of March and following about three months in this area the dog started travelling over an extensive area,” North Coast Local Land Services officer Mark Robinson said.

Though the exact route will not be known until the collar is recovered, the readings so far show an interesting route.

Arriving in late June in the range behind Crossmaglen near Coffs Harbour, the dog moved to Darkwood in the Bellinger catchment, across the Kalang through the Nambucca catchment, to the Macleay catchment past Bellbrook and up into the Carrai wilderness.

Last indications are that the dog travelled north through Cathedral Rocks National Park to Guy Fawkes National Park.

Guy Ballard, from NSW Department of Primary Industries, said: "Most wild dogs in north-east NSW range over areas between 5000 and 10000ha but a small proportion of the population undertake very large forays and one-way movements in excess of 100km in a week are not unheard of.

"Such large movements should remind all of us that management of wild dogs must be planned and implemented over as large an area as possible and in conjunction with neighbours and neighbouring land,” Dr Ballard said.

Dean Chamberlain, Team Leader Invasive Species, said the project was designed to better inform wild dog management in the coastal zone and particularly the peri-urban area, where interactions between wild dogs, domestic pets and people seemed to be increasing over the past few years.

"The most effective approach for managing wild dogs brings together all land managers in a co-ordinated approach - wild dogs don't respect human boundaries which is why it's important for all land managers to work together,” Mr Chamberlain said.

"North Coast Local Land Services biosecurity officers have been working hard to encourage land managers to work together with the aim of increasing participation in wild dog control programs across the region,” he said.

"Over the last three years that effort is starting to see results with more land managers getting involved in group programs, rather than just trying to tackle the problem on their own.

"Overall we now have nearly 200 groups active throughout the year and we are seeing more landholders involved in those groups than ever before - nearly 2000 holdings.

"Many of those groups participated in our autumn campaign that covered nearly 420 properties and 265,000 hectares of land.

"This coverage represents an important shift in our ability to control the wild dog population on the North Coast.”

It is hoped tracking information will boost knowledge of vertebrate pests in the area and how to better manage impacts.

The project is supported by North Coast Local Land Services, through funding from the National Landcare Program and Catchment Action NSW.

Landholders interested in participating in a wild dog group can contact their local North Coast Local Land Services Biosecurity Officer for information.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Project monitors wild dogs with tracking collars

PREDATOR: A surveillance image of a wild dog.

Early results indicate surprisingly extensive wild dog movements

