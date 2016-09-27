Chamber think-tank to target empty CBD shops

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce has identified the large number of vacant shops in Prince St as an issue a think it is forming next month can tackle.

The president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, Phil Belletty, said the chamber was looking for input from businesses about what they wanted to see happen in the city moving forward.

"We want to look at the vacancies in Prince St, we want to look at what opportunities there are for businesses coming into town, like the blueberry industry.

"But the Prince St vacancies are a concern, as are some vacancies over in South Grafton."

Mr Belletty said the chamber has sent personal invitations to all business owners in the area, although the meeting is open to all.

"We thought we'd talk to specific people, like real estate agents, but really everyone is invited," he said.

"They set the rental average rate. And if the building owners are really looking at capitalising on their investment, you know you talk to the accountants around town and they'd rather see the places occupied at a reduced rate.

"But building owners might have a different view on that. We're trying to gauge what the business community want."

Mr Belletty said the chamber has drafted a plan for businesses, giving them a guideline on what they need to do.

He said on the back of the recent breakfast meeting looking at the issue of flooding in the CBD, the chamber is looking to establish a business hotline that allows business to coordinate in times of emergency.

"We can look at setting up something like a phone hotline so businesses can help each other out," he said.

"For example, if the cinema needs 20 people to help out they could get on the phone and get people to come in and help get the seats out for example.

"We want to see what people think they can do. We don't want to put anybody on the spot."

He said the direction of the think tank would be up to businesses.

"We will give them a chance to bring up options and gauge which direction they want to do," he said.

Mr Belletty said the think tank would be held on October 19 in the Crown Hotel, Grafton with a 5.40pm start. RSVP by October 14.