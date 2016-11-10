Proposed marine precinct 'too noisy'

Bill Collingburn, of Yamba Welding and Engineering, whose plans for an industrial precinct face noise questions.

A SUCCESSFUL marine engineering firm's proposal to build an industrial precinct on Palmers Island looks likely to founder because it cannot keep noise levels under legal limits.

Yamba Welding & Engineering have put a planning proposal to Clarence Valley Council that requires rezoning of a block of land in School Rd from RU1 agricultural to IN4 Working Waterfront and partly W3 Working Waterway.

The plan came before the council's Environment, Planning and Community committee on Tuesday, where councillors were not convinced the proponent's methods of noise control would succeed.

The director environment, planning and community, Des Schroder, told councillors the company had done three acoustic surveys which showed noise levels exceeded acceptable limits for neighbour.

"The studies show the applicant will be right on the noise threshold all the time,” Mr Schroder said.

"The applicant has put up ways it can alleviate the noise, like turning everything off when the big boat lift operates and erecting a big noise retaining wall, but there are all sorts of complications with this.”

Mr Schroder said other issues, such as the proximity of neighbouring houses and the big change from rural land use to industrial use were also considerations.

The applicant has history with this site going back to 2014 when the council sent a similar proposal to the State Government's Gateway, which it rejected.

Mr Schroder said the council staff had looked at this plus the attempts the applicant had made to fix the problems and decided to recommend against approval.

Greens councillor Greg Clancy said he sympathised with the applicant, who had a good record as a successful businessman, but said the local community had to be considered.

"He has a good operation and I would like to see it prosper, but this is not the right site,” he said.

Cr Clancy said a marine precinct at Harwood could be a good site for this type of development.

The committee voted 4-1 to support the staff recommendation.