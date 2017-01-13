Purple haze lingering on

BLOOMING MIRACLE: This jacaranda tree at the King St entrance to the Grafton Food Emporium has put on a New Year's show not out of place in November.

WHAT'S happening to the Jacaranda city's jacaranda trees?

All over town isolated trees are flowering in a way some long-time residents are saying they have not seen before.

Arborists are putting forward theories there might be micro-climates which are causing the trees to flower differently, but are stumped at why they have chosen this year to do it.

It's also puzzling to see examples, such as in Turf St, near See Park, where one tree is in flower, while its neighbours either side are almost flower-free.

It's a phenomenon that is occurring elsewhere and with at least one bizarre solution coming from a gardener on Facebook.

She advocated whacking the trunk of an offending tree with a lump of wood. In her experience this was enough to get the tree back to normal.

Unfortunately she didn't give detailed information about how much whacking was required or why the thrashing encouraged the tree to give up its rebellious behaviour.

Residents in Turf St said the tree that is flowering now barely had any blossoms in October and November, but seemed to be making up with for it now.

They also said some trees developed their leaves at the same time as the flowers, which had diminished the coverage of blossom on the tree.