Queensland's waratah just as brilliant south of the border

Barbara Fahey | 9th Oct 2016 2:34 PM
The Tree Waratah that stands on Clarence St.
The Tree Waratah that stands on Clarence St.

GLORIOUS is the only word suitable to describe this flamboyant Queensland tree. The specimen shown is located north of the viaduct on the eastern side of Clarence Street, Grafton.

Most Australian trees are quite modest in their flowering but not this one which is one of the most spectacular to be found anywhere.

The Tree Waratah (Alloxylon flammeum) originates on the Atherton Tableland and grows to about 18 metres.

Detail of the beautiful Waratah flowers.
Detail of the beautiful Waratah flowers.

Its scarlet-red, nectar-rich, bird-attracting flowers are truly magnificent and abundant. Treat yourself to a visit but if you miss it -as it has been flowering for about three weeks already - there is another just coming into bloom in front of 133 Victoria Street.

Give it another week or so for its splendour to develop. More should be planted to add diversity to our botanical display.

A variation of this species is the Dorrigo Waratah (Alloxyllum pinnatum) which grows closer to home in the rainforests of Dorrigo, Woolgoolga Creek and the Tweed and Macpherson Ranges. None of these has as yet been planted in the streets and parks of Grafton. One can hope!

Grafton Daily Examiner
