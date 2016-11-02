Randy and raring to go at Lawrence Hall

TOEY TRIO: Three Randy Poets are back in the Clarence for a show at the Lawrence Hall on Saturday night.

IT'S been a while since Northern Rivers bush poets, comics and songwriters Ray Essery, Errol Gray, and Peter Capp have performed their Three Randy Poets comedy bush poetry show in the Clarence Valley and the boys are looking forward to performing a stack of

new yarns and songs and soaking up the old-time country hall atmosphere of the Lawrence Hall on Saturday night.

A North Coast legend, laconic retired dairy farmer Ray Essery will be spruiking his brand new CD, Where the Northern Rivers Flow, former Grafton boy Errol Gray will be playing songs from his latest album Landmines, and the Poet Laureate of Lawrence, Peter Capp, will surprise us all with whatever it is going through his warped mind on the night.

This is a truly unique show and not to be missed.

Tickets are just $15 (that's just $5 per a poet!) and available at the door.

Bring your own drinks and nibbles and get a party together for a great night of old school country politically incorrect entertainment.