Rape trial begins in Grafton District Court

THE trial of alleged rapist Alessandro Bongiorno is expected to begin today in Grafton District Court.

A jury of twelve was empanelled yesterday, to decide whether Bongiorno is guilty of four charges including common assault, assault with an act of indecency, and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

All charges relate to an alleged incident which took place in a car at Bom Bom, south of Grafton, on June 2, 2014.

Borngiorno's defence council is expected to argue the acts that took place were consensual.

The trial is expected to last for seven days.