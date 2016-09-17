25°
Councillor reaction from election result

Tim Howard
| 17th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
YOU'RE WELCOME: Newly re-elected councillors, Jim Simmons, left and Andrew Baker, right, welcome newly elected councillor Debrah Novak to the fold outside the council chambers in Grafton after the results of the election were announced on Friday.
Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

THE FUTURE of the special rates variation (SRV) will be front of mind for the nine people elected to the Clarence Valley Council.

Five of the nine successful candidates and two unsuccessful ones turned up at the electorate office in the Grafton Clarence Valley Council rooms at 11am for the announcement of the new council.

Mayor Richie Williamson, Andrew Baker, Debrah Novak, Jim Simmons and Arthur Lysaught were there to hear their names read out. The other four were: Peter Ellem, Karen Toms, Jason Kingsley and Greg Clancy.

>> REVEALED: The visions of our elected councillors

Trevor Ellem and Marty Wells followed their candidacy to the bitter end and congratulated the winners.

Baker throws hat in the ring for mayor

Mr Baker was the only candidate to openly declare he will run for mayor of the new council. 

The current Mayor, Mr Williamson, said he would consider the issue over the next few days.

The councillors are scheduled to elect the new mayor at their first meeting on September 27 at Maclean.

He said he was pleased with the result of the election, saying the people had elected nine good people to represent them.

Rates rise will be front of mind for the new council

The majority of successful councillors were not in favour of the SRV, on which the former council council pinned its hopes of reaching the State Government's Fit for the Future benchmarks.

Cr Debrah Novak
Cr Debrah Novak Bill North

Ms Novak said she would follow the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal's (IPART) guidelines.

"IPART's just released their first draft of their review of the rating structure," she said.

"I think we should follow what IPART's doing, because they've brought in all the big guns to do a review using best practice and I think we should do that as well."

Tibbett narrowly misses out on newlook council

Ms Novak had some disappointments: she said three new councillors was not enough, there were fewer women on the new council and there was no indigenous representation.

"It was disappointing Brett Tibbett missed out," she said. "He would have informed the council about the issues facing the indigenous community."

2016 Clarence Valley Council candidate Brett Tibbett.
2016 Clarence Valley Council candidate Brett Tibbett. Adam Hourigan Photography

Mr Tibbett was the last candidate excluded, falling 68 votes behind the last councillor elected, Mr Clancy.

He and Arthur Lysaught were the only two candidates who failed to reach the final quota figure of 2971 votes.

Mr Baker said he had no opinion of the makeup of the new council.

"You have to work with the councillors who are elected, they're the ones the people voted in," he said.

"You can't get upset over who's not voted onto the council or what group missed out."

Lower Clarence gains majority on council

Mr Baker did not think the split of Lower River and Upper River councillors would be decisive.

Of the new councillors, he, Novak, Ellem, Toms and Simmons were based on the Lower River.

Cr Peter Ellem
Cr Peter Ellem Bill North

He said while he had formed an alliance with a number of former councillors during the election campaign, it was only around the financial issues facing the council.

Mr Baker's voting preferences were for himself, Toms, and Simmons as well as Margaret McKenna, who was not elected this time, who were all opponents of the SRV and the council super depot.

"It was purely financial," he said. "It was not enough to get married over," he said.

Mr Simmons said there was only one new councillor whose election surprised him, but did not say which one.

He thought three new councillors was about par for an election.

"That's about the average for each election, two or three new ones," he said.

The returning officer for the poll, Leisa Stout, said the election had been uneventful.

"Many of us were involved in the Federal election just a couple of months ago, so we were right in election mode," she said.

"Everything we to timetable and the results came out exactly on time."

The statistics of the poll showed of a total electoral roll of 39,070 there was an 81.06% turnout of 31,671. There was an informal vote of 1965 or 6.2%.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council, cvcelection2016, debrah novak, election, special rates variation

Lady Gaga to release album Joanne next month

Lady Gaga will release her new album 'Joanne' next month'.

