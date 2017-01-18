Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

AN INCREASE averaging 8.4% in North Coast land values should not affect the rates of Clarence Valley ratepayers.

The Clarence Valley Council's director corporate, Ashley Lindsay, said the council was not able to "increase the size of the pie” simply because the valuer general had increased land values.

"Whether the land values go up or down doesn't really impact on rates,” he said.

"If the increase is consistent across the whole of the valley, say 5%, because the total rates yield can't change, there shouldn't be much impact.”

Mr Lindsay said if the value of coastal land increased more than other areas, the council would have to look at that.

"What will generally happen is the rates in the dollar component of the rates notice will drop to reflect the increased land values,” he said.

Mr Lindsay said the council staff were putting the new land values into the council database which would give him a more accurate picture by the end of the month.

Mr Lindsay said ratepayers would still receive a rates cut of around 3.2% because of the council decision to not proceed with a special rates variation.

The valuer general's report showed the total land value for the North Coast region has increased over the 12 month period to July 1, 2016 by 8.4% from $54.29 billion to $58.84 billion.

The figures for the Clarence Valley did not show up in the release, but it did note the upgrade of the Pacific Highway had improved land values moderately in Port Macquarie and Nambucca.