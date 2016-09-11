Building a future: Premiers hit streets for your support

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels are all about giving back to the local community but to be able to do that they need the support of the local community.

Now on the eve of their return to the training paddock the club has been buoyed by further involvement of a long time partner in GJ Gardner Homes.

The building company, who have supported the Rebels junior system for a number of years, have now thrown their support behind the senior club coming on board as a major partner.

South Grafton Rebels president Brad Rodda, with Micah Middelbosch of sponsor GJ Gardner Grafton, Hughie Stanley, Grant Stevens and Terry Power at announcement of sponsorship. Adam Hourigan

Managing director Micah Middelbosch said it was an easy decision for the company after a deep appreciation of the Rebels' continued involvement in the Clarence Valley community.

"We have been supporting the junior Rebels for a number of years and it is a great atmosphere and great community spirit there," he said.

"I just got talking to a few of the senior lads at the last Junior Rebels presentation and thought it would be good to support the club as a whole and throwing a bit of extra finance behind the senior blokes."

The company will come on board as the sponsor of the club's supporter drop at the start of the season as well as sponsoring a pre-season trial match away in the Queensland border town of Goondiwindi.

Middelbosch said he had been a fan of the red and whites since moving to the Valley about a decade ago with their family values resonating with him.

"It is really good to see a local side doing really well," he said. "It has a great community atmosphere and they really encompass the juniors as well.

"Getting kids off TVs and iPads and getting them out playing sport is the right idea.

"To see the amount of support the leadership team is putting together to get these young kids going, teaching them and putting them under their wings is really great to see."

South Grafton Rebels win battle of the river: The South Grafton Rebels are victorious in their Group 2 local derby grand final against the Grafton Ghosts.

The Rebels committee including new president Brad Rodda, secretary Terry Power and senior playing group representatives Grant Stevens and Hugh Stanley hit the pavement yesterday as the club looks for more support in the community.

With pre-season starting today for the club the 2017 season is fast approaching and the club believes any extra support will help to continue success of recent seasons.

"It is real good to have GJ Gardner on board for next year," Rodda said. "We lost a couple of major sponsors since last season but this year Micah has been real good to come on board.

"It is a major thing for us - every sponsor is worth their weight in gold to us. Every club needs them for the club to run and GJ Gardner is just the same.

"The response has been real good, everyone seems like they want to jump on board and support us again which is great for our club."