Rebels raring for 'fast paced' Border Knockout

RUGBY LEAGUE: While most rugby league sides only returned to the training paddock this past week the South Grafton Rebels gave up their festive holidays early in a quest to be ready for the Border Knockout at Goondiwindi today.

The Rebels strung together four solid training sessions at JJ Lawrence Field since coming back in January and while captain Grant Stevens admitted it did not bring the players to peak fitness it definitely put them in good stead against the competition.

"I guess we are as ready as we can be,” Stevens said. "Four training sessions and a few before Christmas, I guess your fitness is not going to be at peak levels but match fitness is the real issue anyway.

"It doesn't matter how fit you are at training, it comes down to how much recent game time you have had and in that respect we are on the same playing field as everyone else.”

The Border Knockout will be played in traditional Koori Knockout rules with teams nominating a 25-man playing roster with unlimited substitutions in games of 20 minute halves.

Stevens said the Rebels would be utilising an approach that has won many Knockouts in the past where each positional player has a buddy on the bench that they swap with at regular intervals.

"You just have to play smart instead of running yourself ragged, you need to do your job and then get off the field and swap with your buddy and they can do their job before swapping back over five minutes later,” he said.

"It is only 20 minute halves, so if you don't start on the front foot it could almost be too late to fix it.”

CAMEO ROLE: Premiership winning half Mal Webster Jnr will make a one time only return for the South Grafton Rebels at the Border Knockout. Debrah Novak

Rebels will welcome former premiership winning half Mal Webster Jnr back into the side for a cameo role at the Knockout competition as he partners Hugh Stanley but Stevens admitted there were a few options up his sleeve for the position.

"Nick McGrady will also travel up and will likely play in the halves as well,” he said. "We also have Mikey Rigg who can slot in there and young Kieron Johnson. There are plenty of options for the team.”

More than 15 teams from either side of the state line have nominated for the competition with regular Knockout competitors Narwan Eels and Newcastle All Blacks making the journey to Goondiwindi.

South Grafton left on the bus yesterday afternoon with competition kicking off today from 9.30am.