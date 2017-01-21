29°
Sport

Rebels raring for 'fast paced' Border Knockout

Matthew Elkerton | 21st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
South Grafton Rebels get in their final training session before heading away to the Border Knockout in Goondiwindi.
South Grafton Rebels get in their final training session before heading away to the Border Knockout in Goondiwindi. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: While most rugby league sides only returned to the training paddock this past week the South Grafton Rebels gave up their festive holidays early in a quest to be ready for the Border Knockout at Goondiwindi today.

The Rebels strung together four solid training sessions at JJ Lawrence Field since coming back in January and while captain Grant Stevens admitted it did not bring the players to peak fitness it definitely put them in good stead against the competition.

"I guess we are as ready as we can be,” Stevens said. "Four training sessions and a few before Christmas, I guess your fitness is not going to be at peak levels but match fitness is the real issue anyway.

"It doesn't matter how fit you are at training, it comes down to how much recent game time you have had and in that respect we are on the same playing field as everyone else.”

The Border Knockout will be played in traditional Koori Knockout rules with teams nominating a 25-man playing roster with unlimited substitutions in games of 20 minute halves.

Stevens said the Rebels would be utilising an approach that has won many Knockouts in the past where each positional player has a buddy on the bench that they swap with at regular intervals.

"You just have to play smart instead of running yourself ragged, you need to do your job and then get off the field and swap with your buddy and they can do their job before swapping back over five minutes later,” he said.

"It is only 20 minute halves, so if you don't start on the front foot it could almost be too late to fix it.”

CAMEO ROLE: Premiership winning half Mal Webster Jnr will make a one time only return for the South Grafton Rebels at the Border Knockout.
CAMEO ROLE: Premiership winning half Mal Webster Jnr will make a one time only return for the South Grafton Rebels at the Border Knockout. Debrah Novak

Rebels will welcome former premiership winning half Mal Webster Jnr back into the side for a cameo role at the Knockout competition as he partners Hugh Stanley but Stevens admitted there were a few options up his sleeve for the position.

"Nick McGrady will also travel up and will likely play in the halves as well,” he said. "We also have Mikey Rigg who can slot in there and young Kieron Johnson. There are plenty of options for the team.”

More than 15 teams from either side of the state line have nominated for the competition with regular Knockout competitors Narwan Eels and Newcastle All Blacks making the journey to Goondiwindi.

South Grafton left on the bus yesterday afternoon with competition kicking off today from 9.30am.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Prison officers fighting for some public recognition

Prison officers fighting for some public recognition

The community is happy to have law breakers removed from circulation, but too often they forget someone has to look after them in prison.

Eight saved in mass rescue at Pippi Beach

Red and yellow beach flag at Mooloolaba Beach. Photo:Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Lifeguards performed "impressive" rescue Tuesday morning

Rebels raring for 'fast paced' Border Knockout

South Grafton Rebels get in their final training session before heading away to the Border Knockout in Goondiwindi.

After four training runs in 2017, captain believes side is "ready”.

Bom Bom club lead push for female inclusion

MTBA coach Jodie Willett leads the pack of female riders during the Mountain Biking Australia women's skills session at Bom Bom State Forest.

All women's mountain biking clinic proves popular with locals.

Local Partners

Baird will be 'sorely missed'

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis says the Clarence Valley has benefited from Mike Baird's time as Premier.

Pool upgrades a positive for community

ABOUT TIME: Minister for Disability Services, John Ajaka, Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis and Mayor Jim Simmons with people from Caringa and Cranes at the official opening of the the Lift & Change facility at South Grafton Pool.

New lift and change table at South Grafton pool to benefit everyone

5 things to do this weekend

Lower Clarence Relay for Life Swim

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Artist program to link to gallery theme

VALUABLE STINT: Indigenous artist Karla Dickens at work in Grafton Regional Gallery's studio during her 2010 artist's residency.

Gallery encouraging indigenous artists to take up residency offer

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

M Night Shyamalan has audiences on the edge of their seats as McAvoy bounces among 23 personalities

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Idina Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen'

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Stretch marks are no problem for Chrissy Teigen

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

&quot;Craigmore&quot; - Absolute Beachfront

2/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $640,000

Undoubtedly, the most sought after position in town is the beachfront and when it comes to purchasing in this tightly held area of our market, it doesn't get any...

River Views Plus Return $

1A Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 3 4 $686,000

Whether you are an astute investor or a buyer looking to enjoy a riverside lifestyle in the heart of Maclean you are sure to be excited by that rare and unique...

Room To Grow

15 Boronia Crescent, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living spaces, as well as a separate utility room, this is a home that offers great potential as well as room to...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 259,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Opposite The Beach and Priced To Sell

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $455,000

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!