Reception issues cloud Iluka

RESIDENTS in Iluka and Woombah have reported issues with their television reception on Facebook over the last week, but a spokesman for the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said they were unaware of any issues in the area.

"We are currently investigating to try to identify potential causes,” the spokesman said.

"Following our standard procedures, we have contacted the mobile carriers to confirm the roll-out status of the 4G services in Iluka and Woombah and we will provide an update when it becomes available.

"In the meantime, viewers should make sure that their antennas are optimised for the best TV reception in the area.

"Our TV reception website, www.acma.gov.au /tvreception provides all relevant information about TV reception, including information on how to identify and resolve problems if the reception is affected by 4G roll-out.”