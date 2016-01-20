Reckless few jeopardise our southern charm

COMMUNITY PRIDE: Bakery owner David Lorenzo begins cutting into a 110kg block of ice to create a sculpture of an angel fish swimming among the reeds at the 2015 Culture on the Clarence day in Skinner St, South Grafton. The community has been dealt a few blows of late with a spate of crime and anti-social behaviour.

WHEN the ABC program Back Roads featured the Clarence and South Grafton in its last series, its use of the term 'have and have nots' to describe the two sides of the river caused a social media ruckus.

People were rightly angry that their town had been socially savaged on the national broadcaster, defending its spirit and relegating that old school of thought to annals of history.

Hitting the streets of South Grafton : Following community backlash towards ABC program Back Roads, we hit the streets of South Grafton to talk to the people affected by the shows portrayal of life in the town.

Seeing see such passionate defence and the condemnation for dredging up a long forgotten class war to create faux friction was inspiring. It epitomises what's been happening in South Grafton over the past few years.

If you haven't been to its CBD lately, you should. Not only is it streets ahead when it comes to preserving its historical architecture and assets, it also has a real buzz thanks to the number of creative small businesses that are chiming away, doing their own thing but with a sense of small town community.

Unfortunately that feeling has its fair dose of erosion lately courtesy of anti-social behaviour, an example of which you can see on our front page today.

South Grafton vandalism: South Grafton businessman Brad Layton says a wave of juvenile vandalism in the main street is linked to people illegally drinking alcohol in a nearby park.

It's a frustrating blight on an otherwise stoic community that had had its fair share of getting knocked down and getting back up again.

To avoid undoing all the hard work and positive momentum South Grafton has been enjoying, this anti-social escalation needs to be nipped fairly promptly, not only through law enforcement but also widespread community support, from social services to occasionally shopping over there.

#takeawalkonthesouthside