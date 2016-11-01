Relative hattricks and bags of wickets claim Toast honours

ON THE RIGHT LINE: Coutts Crossing pace option Hayden Woods raised the ball at McIntosh Park after taking a five-for including a well-earned hattrick.

TOAST CRICKETERS OF THE WEEK: With two hattricks across three grades of Clarence River Cricket Association action on Saturday it was a sure thing the cricket gods were smiling on the region.

But in an even more surprising turn of events, the successful bowlers Brad Chard (Tucabia Copmanhurst, Premier League) and Hayden Woods (Coutts Crossing, Third Grade) are first cousins.

Hayden's mother Sandra Woods is the sister of fellow Coutts Crossing third grade player Scott Chard - the father of the Tucabia strike bowler Brad.

"I reckon it is not too often cousins get to share that feat on the same day," Hayden's father Craig said.

"It was his first hattrick in senior cricket, he was happy as hell."

Woods' effort with the ball of five for 21 from 7.3 overs in the Coutts Crossing third grade derby included the scalps of top scoring Matt McKee (57) and dangerous opener Brayden Lollback (0).

In a week for the bowlers Woods' five-for has seen him earn the Toast Cricketer of the Week award for third grade alongside fellow Coutts Crossing clubmate Nick Lawson (second grade) and Brothers' medium-pacer Jack Weatherstone (Premier League).

Lawson opened the bowling in the Easts second dig at Lower Fisher and bowled an unrelenting line and length raising the ball at the end of the innings with figures of five for eight off 8.1 overs including the breakthrough wickets of Michael Cooper and Hugh Cameron.

Weatherstone ran through the Easts top-order claiming the first four batsmen for only 34-runs on his way to game-high figures of five for 24 off 10 overs.