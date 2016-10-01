Remembering a fallen mate at this year's Bridge to Bridge

AS COMPETITORS and spectators assemble along the banks of the Clarence River to watch this weekend's Bridge to Bridge ski race, many will remember Jared 'Jed' Coey, the competitor who was killed in a fall during last year's race.

A minute's silence will be observed before the start of the event on Sunday morning, and a plaque in memory of 27-year-old Gold Coast skier unveiled at the Crown Hotel after the race.

This year's race marks one year since the tragic accident, and Bridge to Bridge organiser Mark Stephenson said it will be an emotional time for the family and water skiing community.

"While Jed was from the Gold Coast he was considered a local, and he was a mate, and last year did hurt losing a friend like that," Mr Stephenson said.

"One year on, Jed would want us to carry on and get out on the water, so it will be a good way to honour his memory by doing something he loved."

Big River Ski Club held a launch weekend for the Bridge to Bridge in early August this year that involved a poker run on the water between some of the hotels located on the Clarence River, with funds raised donated to the Coey Family Trust, which was established by the Big River Ski Club for the long-term support of the family.

Mr Stephenson said Mr Coey's family will be back this year to support the event.

"As an organising committee we couldn't ask for any more support than the family has shown," he said.

This year's Bridge to Bridge will also feature a new race on Saturday called The Championships, where boats towing one skier will do a two-lap time trial around Susan Island.

Featuring an old style put out start, Mr Stephenson said it will give spectators the chance to get up close to the boats and crews, like the Bridge to Bridge of old.

"The Bridge to Bridge used to be a push out start, and in the last 10 years we've sort of moved away from that, so this new race will go back to the old start," he said.

"We thought we would try something different to give the crowds a bit of entertainment on Saturday, and the entries filled out really quickly. It's good we hit our capacity of entries in its first year, so hopefully we can make it a regular event."

It's been two years since the Bridge to Bridge was officially included on the Australian River Classic's calendar, and more than 200 competitors will take on the 108km course from Grafton's Crown Hotel to Harwood Bridge and back this weekend.

Unlike other races, the Bridge to Bridge is and out and back race with no break at the turnaround point, putting an emphasis on skier fitness as well as boat speed.