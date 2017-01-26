31°
Remembering a lost friend with Australia Day paddle

Caitlan Charles | 26th Jan 2017 1:02 PM
Members of the Red Rock-Corindi SLSC with the Inflateable Rescue Boat named after Bruce Green: Wayne Scott, President Mitanne Doughney, Cheif Training Officer Glynis Treuer, even organiser Karen Dallas, Greg Sunderland, Kieren Rea, Maddy Apinall and Finn McIntyre.
Members of the Red Rock-Corindi SLSC with the Inflateable Rescue Boat named after Bruce Green: Wayne Scott, President Mitanne Doughney, Cheif Training Officer Glynis Treuer, even organiser Karen Dallas, Greg Sunderland, Kieren Rea, Maddy Apinall and Finn McIntyre.

AUSTRALIA Day morning, nearly forty people put their paddles deep in the water of Red Rock River and took off for the Bruce Green Memorial Paddle.

In September of 2014, Red Rock-Corindi Surf Life Saving Club member Bruce Green tragically died in a kayaking incident, and this year to honour his memory the club organised an Australia Day paddle to help remember their lost friend.

Memorial paddle organiser and friend of Mr Green, Karen Dallas said the event was a fundraiser for the club in memory of Mr Green.

"He loved the surf club and he loved paddling so my thought was to bring them both together, keep his memory alive and try and raise some funds for the surf club for some much needed gear,” Ms Dallas said.

When Mr Green was apart of the surf club, he took on many roles to help out as much as he could.

"He was trainer, he was assessor he was first aid officer, he was maintenance person, he was always on call because he lived here, he basically during patrol times, he lived at the club,” Ms Dallas said.

"Anything the club wanted, they didn't have to ask twice, they only had to suggest and Bruce would do it.

"He was just the loveliest person you would ever want in your life.”

"He won so many awards for the most patrol hours in the club, you never had to ask him if you needed a sub, he would just always show up.

"He was always there for anybody and everybody.”

Because Mr Green lived in Red Rock, he was known to perform rescues outside of patrol times too.

"He performed many rescues himself, either with the IRB or swimming rescues, there has been a few instances where people have been caught in the outgoing tide here and he'd been known to rescue people outside of patrol hours,” Ms Dallas said.

"He was just one of those sorts of people you could always turn to.”

Ms Dallas added that Mr Green was a mentor to a lot of people in the club.

"It's our way of thanking him for everything he's given to the club and to the community,” she said.

Ms Dallas said Mr Green had really enjoyed his time in Red Rock.

"When he moved here, he couldn't swim, but by the time he finished he could swim out against the biggest rips in the mouth of the river, he just became the river and he became Red Rock,” she said.

"We really miss him and he was very respected.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
