The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989.

TODAY marks the 27th anniversary of one of the Clarence Valley's most devastating events, the Cowper Bus crash.

It's a tragedy that has left a scar deep within our community's psyche. The Daily Examiner still regards October 20, 1989 as one of the darkest days it has had to face in its 157-year-old history of reporting.

Spare a moment today to remember the 21 lives lost and families left behind, the emergency workers and the medical teams who were on the frontline. Lest we forget.