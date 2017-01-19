Rental crisis hitting home as family's frustration grows

DESPERATE: Melissa and Rob Rhodes and their six children have applied for more than 100 rental properties in the past three months.

DESPITE having rented six different properties over 11 years in Grafton, Rob Rhodes said his family has never had so much trouble finding a place to live as they are having now.

As Mr Rhodes and his wife Melissa's family has grown, their housing needs have grown too, and now with six kids the family is on the lookout for a home big enough for them all, but it hasn't been easy.

In a rental market that continues to grow increasingly competitive, Mr Rhodes said he was shocked by how many people attend open house inspections in the area.

"At one house there was at least 30 people at once, and I've never seen that many people at a house inspection before," he said.

Mr Rhodes said he has applied for more than 100 properties in the past three months, but continues to get knocked back.

"We've applied for houses virtually all the way down to Coffs Harbour, out to Wooli and as far up as Ashby and Iluka," he said.

"It's getting very frustrating, and we've just hit a brick wall. I don't understand why we keep getting denied."