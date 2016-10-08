Rep honours extra incentive for Premier League players

Jake Kroehnert bowling for Westlawn in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Brothers and Westlawn at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 24th of October, 2015. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

COUNTRY CRICKET: With the Country Cup and Country Plate finals on our doorstep in December, Clarence River Cricket Association executives are hoping the incentive to represent the association on home soil will see the level of competition in the Premier League ranks skyrocket to start the season.

With the representative selection panel of Jake Kroehnert, Bill North and Tony Blanch ready to scour the fields for the cream of the crop, players will need to be on their 'A' game from the opening bowl.

The three-pronged panel are hoping to foster a more serious approach to representative cricket and they are expecting players to be taking the same view.

"I have spoken to a couple of guys who have been in the squad before and I think rep cricket will be taken more seriously this season," Kroehnert said.

"If we can get that best 11 in the side, they know if we go in and play well we will get to play the finals on our own home turf.

"I know it will be much easier to be playing in the finals than watching them from beyond the boundary rope."

CRCA president Tom Kroehnert said the entire association was excited at the opportunity to host the major competition finals in the Clarence, putting cricket to the fore this summer.

"It is a big thing for local cricket," Tom said. "It has been a long time since the Clarence Valley has hosted a representative carnival.

"We want to be there when the finals come around so we can be defending our home turf in front of our home fans."