Repairs planned for Iluka breakwater

6th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
HAZARD: Iluka residents have expressed their anger over the state of the Iluka breakwater, just months after it was repaired.
HAZARD: Iluka residents have expressed their anger over the state of the Iluka breakwater, just months after it was repaired. PATRIZIA REIMER

REPAIR work on the Iluka breakwater will start next week, offering welcome news for local residents.

The breakwater was damaged by a series of East Coast Low events, just months after it was strengthened and upgraded to improve pedestrian access.

Following a number of inquiries from The Daily Examiner, a spokesman for the Department of Industry - Lands confirmed work on repairs to the breakwater were planned to start from October 10. "We're expecting it to take up to two weeks to complete," he said.

"The Soil Conservation Service has been engaged to undertake the repairs, and the NSW Government will cover the cost of the repairs."

The original project was part of the NSW Government's $45 million Coastal Infrastructure Program run by the Department of Industry-Lands that supports local and regional economies, by ensuring NSW port and river entrance infrastructure is maintained to deliver both commercial and recreational benefits for regional communities.

It was added that similar repairs were being carried out on the Yamba breakwater by Haslin Construction.

Those works are expected to be completed by Christmas.

Topics:  breakwall, breakwater, iluka

