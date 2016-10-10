Recommendation to add $21M to 'sustainable debt level'

Greens councillor Greg Clancy has a notice of motion going to council calling for it to gradually divest itself of fossil fuel assets in its term deposits portfolio.

CONSIDERING a recommendation that could effectively raise the Clarence Valley Council's debt ceiling $21 million to $131 million is just one of the issues confronting the new Clarence Valley Council when its committees meet for the first time on Tuesday.

Item 15.122/16 in the corporate governance and works committee business paper, 2016 Debt Review Update contains a staff recommendation the council should change is loan borrowing policy to allow an increase in the "sustainable debt level" to $131 million on June 30, 2017.

The reasoning for the recommendation is contained in the report of accountancy firm Ernst & Young into the council's debt position and its ability to fund long term infrastructure works and if the council's general fund can sustain additional borrowing capacity.

It said the main finding of the report is the council's sustainable debt level can be increased from $110 million to $131 million at June 30, 2017.

"A sustainable debt level of $131 million provides 'headroom' of $8 million to the forecasted loan portfolio balance of $123 million at June 30, 2017," the report reads.

The debt levels are linked to preliminary planning for a special rate variation, which the previous council approved to allow the new council to consider applying for an SRV in 2017/18.

Another controversial issue facing the council is also in corporate governance and works report, the future of the Maclean Indoor Sports Centre.

The was forced to close the centre last month when the lease holders, McPherson Sports, decided against taking an option to continue to the lease.

The council was not able to appoint an interim manager as it was in caretaker mode, so it decided to close the operation and use the time to do some repairs to the building.

The report to council included a recommendation to bring the management of the Maclean centre into line with the other two council run indoor sports centre, where the council pays a retainer to the management and takes a share of the revenue.

Further into the business paper is a report on the council's submission to IPART after the release of the Review of Local Government Rating System.

The council's submission to the review focused on:

Requests for rate exemptions for public benevolent institutions.

The pensioner concession scheme.

Possible changes to rating categories, changing the way rates are assessed from unimproved land values to capital improved values (including apartments and multi-unit dwellings

Replacing the Valuer General at the property valuer with private operators.

New councillor, Greens representative Greg Clancy, also put up a notice of motion to call for the council to gradually divest itself of fossil fuel aligned institutions in its term deposit portfolio.

Between the two committees the councillors will consider more than 30 items of business as well as making an on-site inspection in Ulmarra before the meeting.

The corporate governance and works committee meeting begins at 3pm and the environment planning and community meeting at 4pm. The meetings will be held at Grafton.