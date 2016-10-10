32°
News

Recommendation to add $21M to 'sustainable debt level'

Tim Howard
| 10th Oct 2016 3:00 PM
Greens councillor Greg Clancy has a notice of motion going to council calling for it to gradually divest itself of fossil fuel assets in its term deposits portfolio.
Greens councillor Greg Clancy has a notice of motion going to council calling for it to gradually divest itself of fossil fuel assets in its term deposits portfolio.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONSIDERING a recommendation that could effectively raise the Clarence Valley Council's debt ceiling $21 million to $131 million is just one of the issues confronting the new Clarence Valley Council when its committees meet for the first time on Tuesday.

Item 15.122/16 in the corporate governance and works committee business paper, 2016 Debt Review Update contains a staff recommendation the council should change is loan borrowing policy to allow an increase in the "sustainable debt level" to $131 million on June 30, 2017.

The reasoning for the recommendation is contained in the report of accountancy firm Ernst & Young into the council's debt position and its ability to fund long term infrastructure works and if the council's general fund can sustain additional borrowing capacity.

It said the main finding of the report is the council's sustainable debt level can be increased from $110 million to $131 million at June 30, 2017.

"A sustainable debt level of $131 million provides 'headroom' of $8 million to the forecasted loan portfolio balance of $123 million at June 30, 2017," the report reads.

The debt levels are linked to preliminary planning for a special rate variation, which the previous council approved to allow the new council to consider applying for an SRV in 2017/18.

Another controversial issue facing the council is also in corporate governance and works report, the future of the Maclean Indoor Sports Centre.

The was forced to close the centre last month when the lease holders, McPherson Sports, decided against taking an option to continue to the lease.

The council was not able to appoint an interim manager as it was in caretaker mode, so it decided to close the operation and use the time to do some repairs to the building.

The report to council included a recommendation to bring the management of the Maclean centre into line with the other two council run indoor sports centre, where the council pays a retainer to the management and takes a share of the revenue.

Further into the business paper is a report on the council's submission to IPART after the release of the Review of Local Government Rating System.

The council's submission to the review focused on:

  • Requests for rate exemptions for public benevolent institutions.
  • The pensioner concession scheme.
  • Possible changes to rating categories, changing the way rates are assessed from unimproved land values to capital improved values (including apartments and multi-unit dwellings
  • Replacing the Valuer General at the property valuer with private operators.

New councillor, Greens representative Greg Clancy, also put up a notice of motion to call for the council to gradually divest itself of fossil fuel aligned institutions in its term deposit portfolio.

Between the two committees the councillors will consider more than 30 items of business as well as making an on-site inspection in Ulmarra before the meeting.

The corporate governance and works committee meeting begins at 3pm and the environment planning and community meeting at 4pm. The meetings will be held at Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council sustainable debt, council debt

Top notch tuna: Yamba fisher reels in mammoth yellow fin

Top notch tuna: Yamba fisher reels in mammoth yellow fin

DAMIAN Cliffe will be well fed for a while after he reeled in a mammoth 51.5kg yellow fin out near the continental shelf off the Clarence Coast.

Join Australia's largest celebration of commuter riding

ROLL ON: Sammy Lovejoy, organiser of National Ride2Work day brekkie, with John Harrison of CycleSport Grafton, at Memorial Park Grafton, the location for Wednesday's free breakfast for participants in Ride2Work day.

Free breakfast on offer as part of Ride2Work Day

Project monitors wild dogs with tracking collars

PREDATOR: A surveillance image of a wild dog.

Early results indicate surprisingly extensive wild dog movements

Recommendation to add $21M to 'sustainable debt level'

Greens councillor Greg Clancy has a notice of motion going to council calling for it to gradually divest itself of fossil fuel assets in its term deposits portfolio.

New Clarence Valley Council committees meet for first time

Local Partners

Join Australia's largest celebration of commuter riding

IF YOU are in Grafton's CBD on Wednesday morning you could be forgiven for thinking you are driving in Copenhagen rather than the Jacaranda City.

The Ageing Ravers dance the day away to get fit

Eva Coutts, Pat Hewitt, Jackie Carstairs and Anne Hewitt get into the groove of the "Ageing Ravers" at the GDSC.

A group in Grafton is dancing to get fit

Yamba community event doing right thing by the environment

No Caption

Surfing The Coldstream Festival to be run as a waste-wise event

Latest deals and offers

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

Attention First Home Buyers for Maclean

32 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Ideal for the young families, this 3 bedroom home at 32 Cameron Street, Maclean will appeal. Not only from the price point but from the fact it is on exceptionally...

Make your mark on property ownership today

12 Purcell Crescent, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 1 $329,000

If you are a FIRST HOME BUYER you can stop paying the landlords mortgage and enjoy the benefits of buying your own home. If you are considering becoming a...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE VALUE

2208 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 2 0 3 $230000

This unique and diverse 347 acre property is located 20 minutes from Grafton and offers so much more than initially meets the eye. The country is primarily...

50s CHARMER LOOKING FOR NEW OWNER

110 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Fastrak

MUCH loved and appreciated, this tidy bangalow close to the CBD is perfect for the young family, executive couple or retirees. Unpack your things and get on with...

FASTRAK = ACT SWIFTLY

73 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

House 4 3 6 FASTRAK

Some properties tell a story whilst others paint a picture. Some homes are simply convenience based whilst others packed with lifestyle. Whilst we often have to be...

Price Reduced - &#39;We need it gone!&#39;

59 CLARENCE STREET, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 $299,000

Over the past 12 months our seller has poured his blood, sweat and tears into this fine beauty. Drenched with history and beaming with an honors list of period...

Your own blank canvas!.....1/4 acre (approx) of beachside vacant land.

8 Daphne Court, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $270,000

In a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 980m2 (approx) vacant...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.