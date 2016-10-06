Five injured trying to extinguish South Grafton fire

UPDATE, 3.40PM: FIVE people have sustained injuries trying to extinguish a kitchen fire in South Grafton.

Grafton station officer Col Drayton said it appeared foodstuffs were being cooked in an electric deep fryer on a stove-top at the Vere St address when the fryer caught fire.

The occupants, ranging in age from their mid-20s to middle-aged, managed to put the fire out with the assistance of their neighbours before South Grafton and Grafton fire crews arrived.

In doing so four of them sustained minor burns to their hands and feet.

A fifth person was placed on oxygen by brigade members, and a child at the premises was unharmed.

Mr Drayton said all five patients were treated at the scene by paramedics, but transport to the hospital for further treatment was not needed.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a fire in South Grafton, where a number of people have reportedly suffered burns.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the Vere St address at about 2.15pm due to reports of a number of patients suffering burns.

"At this stage not clear whether we will be required to treat or transport anyone in connection with this incident," he said.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Grafton and South Grafton are also in attendance.