Reports say Mike Baird will reverse greyhound ban

NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) standing next to Deputy Premier Troy Grant, answers a question during a press conference, concerning the overnight vote to ban greyhound racing in NSW, at the State Parliament in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.

NEWS Corp's The Daily Telegraph is tipping a reversal of Mike Baird's controversial greyhound racing ban.

According to its reports, Mr Baird is expected to make the announcement as early as tomorrow after a scheduled cabinet meeting.

However, Crikey has reported News Corp's speculation is self-interested, as the media company had acquired digital racing publisher punters.com.au only five days ago.

That law, passed in August, as it stands, meant greyhound racing would be banned in NSW from July 2017 with penalties of up to one year's jail for anyone who conducted a race.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis was one of three Nationals MP who crossed the floor in August 23 because it would 'devastate' members of his electorate which includes strong greyhound towns Casino and Grafton.

Mr Gulaptis offered his resignation prior to voting against the ban.

Mr Gulaptis told parliament he could not, in good conscience, support a bill that threatened to devastate so many members of his community - a sentiment Nationals MPs Katrina Hodgkinson and Kevin Humphries echoed.

Mr Gulaptis doubted the "generous" transition package Premier Mike Baird promised for the industry would come close to covering the true financial costs to regional communities, let alone the social detriments.

The National Party in regional NSW is expected to lose the most politically from the ban.

At the Greyhound Transition Taskforce meeting in Lismore last month, angry local greyhound owners and trainers said they were holding out for an extension of breeding and training restrictions until the next election when they believe a Labor government would reverse the racing ban.

Anger at Greyhound industry meeting :

However the Humane Society International (HSI) Director Verna Simpson said today that the majority of the state was behind the ban.

"The public of New South Wales have spoken and they don't want their tax dollars to support an industry fraught with animal cruelty and corruption.

"Claims by The Telegraph that the ban would result in the mass slaughter of dogs are ridiculous coming from an industry that routinely slaughters thousands of healthy dogs every year right now," Ms Simpson said.