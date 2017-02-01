Reptile fun for all at Bunnings Grafton

WHEN it comes to reptiles, according to expert Steve McEwan, it's the kids who learn and the adults who think they know everything.

Thankfully, when Bunnings Grafton hosts the Reptile World wildlife show, everyone will be able to learn a thing or two.

With shows at 10am, 11am and 12pm this Saturday, Mr McEwan said it will be a great chance for people to get up close and personal with lizards, snakes and a crocodile.

"The great thing is, some of the kids might have seen some of these animals like the blue-tongue lizard in their back yard, but they don't get a chance to touch them,” he said.

"At the show, they can get up and touch them, in a safe and controlled environment.

"It's also a chance to ask any questions they might have about reptiles, and learn all about these great reptiles.”

Reptile handler Steve McEwan with Snappy the crocodile. Contributed

Mr McEwan said since he caught his first lizard at five years old, he had trouble picking a favourite reptile.

"They've all got their different personalities and character,” he said.

"To me, being scared of any of them was never really an issue, I just think they're great.”

Mr McEwan said the shows will be educational, as well as fun for all ages.

