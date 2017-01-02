34°
Residents lash plan for park that cuts number of sites

Tim Howard
| 2nd Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Clarence Valley Council open spaces manager Peter Birch discusses the plans for the park with residents and users.
Clarence Valley Council open spaces manager Peter Birch discusses the plans for the park with residents and users. Tim Howard

UNIMPRESSED long-term users of Brooms Head Caravan Park want nothing less than a full public meeting to debate proposed changes to the park, which include removing 17 camping places.

On New Year's Day Clarence Valley Council staff set up an information booth next to Brooms Head Community Hall to exhibit the council's concept design for the Brooms Head Holiday Park.

The current park is run by Clarence Coast Reserve Trust, which is a council committee. The park is on Crown Land, which the council manages.

The public, which was there in numbers for the Lions Club Brooms Head Sports Day, took the opportunity to let council staff know its feelings.

A long-term visitor to the park, Ray Cousins, said there were disturbing elements to the plan.

Mr Cousins said one proposal was to eliminate long-term residents from the site and make all of the site short term.

His partner is a long-term resident of the park, who would be forced to move out if the new plan is adopted.

"Do the maths,” he said. "You can only stay for six months, then for the other six months you've got to pay.

Other visitors, such as Les McPherson, from Ashby Heights, believed the planned removal of 17 camping sites to allow more cabins was overkill for the park and an ill-thought-out money grab.

"Do people really want to camp like that?” Mr McPherson said.

"Go down there now and have a look at what's there.

"Sure, they need to upgrade the facilities, but I think they need to have a broader outlook and provide facilities, like places for RVs to dump grey water for example.”

He said the proposed cabins were an attempt to change the nature of the park by attracting people prepared to pay higher fees to camp there.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons attended and talked to people at the council booth.

Cr Simmons said not all elements in the concept plan had to be accepted by the council, but was determined the sewerage problems in the area would be fixed.

"Councils have had four or five attempts to fix this problem over the years, but have not been able to do so,” he said.

"I can promise that this time it will be fixed.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Brooms Head Caravan Park residents believe a proposal to upgrade the park goes too far.

