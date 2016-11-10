Residents without power in South Grafton

THERE are reports of people without power in several towns in the Clarence Valley.

Community members from South Grafton, Kungala, and Coutts Crossing vhave confirmed that they are without power.

Multiple residents reported a car had hit a power pole on the Armidale Road on the outskirts of South Grafton before 8am this morning, possibly causing the power outage.

"A car hit a power pole 20 minutes ago on Armidale Road on the outskirts of South Grafton," Bindi-belle Original said on the Grafton/Clarence Valley Community Group.

"Power out here too. Margaret Crescent," David Arnett of South Grafton said.

The Daily Examiner is seeking comment from emergency services and Essential Energy.

More to come.