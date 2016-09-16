REVEALED: The visions of our elected councillors

A TOTAL of 21 candidate hopefuls entered the race. As the votes were tallied they were whittled off one by one until just nine remained. At 11am today the Electoral Commission NSW announced the official results of the 2016 Clarence Valley Council election.

Now that we know who will run our local affairs for the next four years, here's the visions eight of the nine councillors shared during the election campaign that ultimately won your vote (Cr Arthur Lysaught was overseas during the campaign):

Richie Williamson

Cr Richie Williamson Bill North

Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker of Maclean looks at a wallet after a Backward Glances report from The Daily Examiner 50 years ago recalled how he and a fellow Maclean High student found a wallet in the street gutter with $500 in it. Adam Hourigan

Karen Toms

Cr Karen Toms Bill North

Peter Ellem (new)

Cr Peter Ellem Bill North

Jason Kingsley

Cr Jason Kingsley Bill North

Debrah Novak (new)

Cr Debrah Novak Bill North

Jim Simmons

Cr Jim Simmons Bill North

Arthur Lysaught

Cr Jim Simmons Bill North

Cr Arthur Lysaught was overseas during the campaign and did not contribute his personal views.

Greg Clancy (new)

Cr Greg Clancy Bill North