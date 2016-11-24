Review: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

HIDDEN: Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

IT'S 1926 and magical creature enthusiast and wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) arrives in New York, on his way to Arizona.

But when he disembarks his ship, things fly out of control when a nifty niffler, a magical creature who loves shiny things, escapes his briefcase and creates havoc in a bank.

While he is escaping the scene, Newt is discovered by Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), a former Auror who works for the Magical Congress of the United States of America, after accidentally exposing a "non-magic", or human without magic, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) to the magical world while chasing the niffler.

When Kowalski escapes, he accidentally switches briefcases with Newt, spelling disaster for his magical beasts and himself.

Scamander is thrust into a time of uncertainty as he begins the search for his creatures.

But, a darker, more dangerous threat begins to emerge with a number of mysterious disturbances and deaths in the city.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is every Harry Potter fan's dream.

The film is nothing short of fantastic, with a brilliant set of characters and a story line that doesn't have a single scene out of place.

J.K. Rowling has exceeded all expectations with this peek into the time of Gindelwald rein or terror.

Eddie Redmayne is perfection as Scamander, his boyish charms and brilliant abilities give the quirky character the edge it needs.

Watching Scamander try to save an unsuspecting hippo from a rather large magical create who is desperate for attention during mating season with a ritualistic mating dance is a huge highlight of the film and shows off the kind of dedication Redmayne has to his work.

But Redmayne isn't the only stand out.

Ezra Miller's performance as the unsuspecting Credence Barebone is enthralling and brilliant.

An actor who is often cast as the funny, loud and sometimes obnoxious character, which he does extremely well, but he pulls off the quiet and eerie Barebone with ease.

Every second of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is mesmerising, with brilliant effects, graphics and a script that will be difficult to follow with something better.

The film is a wonderful example of giving an author the room to develop their ideas into a film and give it the depth and drive it needs to thrive.

As a long-time Harry Potter fan, I think this is a fantastic continuation of a world that brought so much joy to the lives of its fans.