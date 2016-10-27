Reward for 52 years of dedication

Owen Stockdale, who was awarded a Membership for Life Certificate at the Grafton Midday Rotary meeting for his over 50 years of service.

OWEN Stockdale was described as a true Rotarian at the Grafton Midday Rotary lunch where he was honoured for his years of service to the community with a membership for life award.

Mr Stockdale, aged 90, has spent 52 years dedicating his life to Rotary clubs in Grafton and South Grafton and helped set up Grafton Midday Rotary in 1989.

He said he loved being a part of Rotary.

"Friendship, you know, you make friends,” he said was one of the reasons he loved the club.

District governor Michael Irving and Midday Rotary president Herman Claassens presented Mr Stockdale with his award during their lunch.

"I think it's very nice of the club to do it,” Mr Stockdale said.

Mr Claassens said it was a great honour to award Mr Stockdale a life membership to Rotary.

"What he has given to the community is amazing because as you can see, community is what makes the town tick and Rotary has been a big part of that,” he said.

"Owen has always been an outstanding member; he's been a person with integrity, he's beyond reproach and I think that's what makes a true Rotarian.”