Visitors advised not to enter state forest

Caitlan Charles
| 30th Sep 2016 4:22 PM Updated: 4:46 PM

5.10PM: Michael Brougham from the NSW RFS has said members of brigades are warning campers of potential risk at the fire near Station Creek. 

"People at Pebbly Beach have been advised of fire and at this stage are staying in place," he said. 

Mr Brougham advised that anyone in the Barcoongere State Forest that doesn't need to be there should leave the area. 

RFS crews are currently at Station Creek campsite. 

4.45PM: A FIRE has broken out in Barcoongere State Forrest, near Station Creek. 

Multiple NSW Rural Fire Service and National Parks services are attending the scene since 10am. 

The fire is classified as out of control and 219 ha. 

Michael Brougham from the NSW RFS said: "there is a significant fire in the Barcoongere State Forest burning towards the coast." 

The Bureau of Meteorology has released a strong wind warning for the Coffs Coast.   

Fires Near Me show fire in Barcoongere State Forrest.
Fires Near Me show fire in Barcoongere State Forrest. Caitlan Charles
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fire, nsw rfs, station creek

