Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Rick Price is back in the Clarence Valley for an intimate dinner and show on February 4.

THERE wasn't a day that went by in the '90s that you wouldn't hear a Rick Price song on the radio, the Beaudesert-born singer/ songwriter making the journey many musicians dreams are made of.

Along the way he was nominated for and received numerous music industry awards, including the prestigious APRA Song of the Year for his song Heaven Knows and the Export Music Australia award for his outstanding achievements abroad.

Anyone who listened to music from that era would know his smash hits: Heaven Knows, Not a Day Goes By, Walk Away Renee and River of Love - emotional ballads that made him a household name and propelled Price onto the international stage.

Despite seemingly vanishing from those high-rotation days, Price hasn't stopped doing what he loves and is back is on the road for his latest tour Work That Fire, named after the first single off his new album Tennessee Sky.

The song is the flagship tune from his latest release that, according to Price, is an inspirational number with a theme of unity and solidarity.

"It's a metaphor for transformation to the higher ground, where we can do together what we cannot do alone,” he said.

Price wrote and produced the album from his new base of Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States, the effects of his new surroundings imbued in its content.

The gospel, soul and roots recording demonstrates yet another side of this instrumentalist's musical abilities, perhaps his finest work to date he believes, and while he laughed about conjuring up the essence of a southern minister for his latest release, he said it did have roots in gospel.

"I'm not a religious person but there is a spiritual aspect to my music - but that's always been there. Even when you go back to the '90s and songs like River of Love, there's been a spiritual thread all the way through there. It may just be more pronounced on this latest album.”

Price moved to Tennessee after his friend guitar maestro Tommy Emmanuel invited him to tour the country with him a few years ago, something that wasn't planned but has been life-changing.

"We played all around the States and I really connected with Tennessee. It was a new experience so I decided to base myself there and connect the place's culture and music.”

While the US is now his home, Price said he got back to Australia as often as he could - "at least three times a year to tour and a catch up with family”.

"I try to get around the country as much as possible,” he said,

On this occasion his visit will bring him back to Grafton. The last time he played here was at the height of those heady '90s when he was sequestered to be a part of the World Biggest Barbecue events.

And while that seems an eternity ago, Price has been writing and touring constantly both here and overseas.

These days he is a one-man acoustic band and the Grafton show he has planned will be an "up close and personal performance that will cover all of my catalogue”.

”Actually, not all of it, that would take years, but I'll play as many as I can, covering a few different styles from my well-known popular favourites to my newer music. I'll tell some stories and sing some songs. It will be a very interactive show.”

Price doesn't follow any trends these days and instead does "what feels right for me at the time”.

"I just follow through on what comes out. I don't stop to question anything or feel I have to write this kind of song or that kind of song,” he said.

"I really connect with stories and sometimes that's a spiritual connection.

"There's definitely a difference with my newer work but people have been enjoying the music whether they are religious or not. Most people have some sort of belief system.

"I really just want people to walk away feeling uplifted and that took me towards a more gospel feel.

"I've always loved that style of music - Elvis, Johnny Cash, they all had their roots in gospel.”