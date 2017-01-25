Ride to Bourke sparks interest for Maclean Rotary

LONG RIDE: Holly Schilling, Rex Wiseman, Daniel Butt, Brian Chandler, Darrell Brown and Chris Sparks ahead of Brian's and Chris's ride to Bourke for the inaugural World on Wheels Fred Hollow's Foundation charity ride.

ROTARIAN'S are known to be a generous bunch, and Maclean Rotary Club have lived up to this reputation with the club and members getting together to donate $1000 to Chris Sparks and Brian Chandler's fundraising motorcycle ride to Bourke for the Fred Hollows Foundation.

Maclean Rotary Club president Rex Wiseman said the club was made aware of the ride by member Darrell Brown.

"He rang up up and asked if the Rotary Club would make a donation for the appeal, and he said he would do the same, and then Holly (Schilling) came on board and made a similar donation," he said.

"We're a service club, but we don't go looking for publicity and we don't get the recognition for what we do. This is why we need the support of the public to raise funds to give to charities, that's the whole idea of Rotary.

"We've got a good bunch of people in the club, and I'm proud of our record through the existence of Rotary in Maclean for what we've done for the community, not just here but nationally and internationally."

With the two riders set to leave at the crack of dawn tomorrow morning on their two day ride, Mr Sparks said he was surprised by the support he had received so far, with donations totalling more than $4200.

"Our original target was $500, believe it or not, and then in one fowl swoop we got to our target," he said.

"I think it's one of those things where people see the ads for Fred Hollows, and want to support it, but they don't get the number quick enough, so when they hear that we are riding for this cause they're keen to get behind it."

Mr Sparks said the trip will also carry a significant personal meaning to himself as well.

"I arrived in Australia on the 27th of January exactly 50 years ago, and I lived for three years in Bourke," he said.

"It'll be pretty special for me to be able to give something back to the country that has given so much to me for 50 years."