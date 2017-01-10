Rising junior stars put to the test

LEARNING EXPERIENCE: Brent Livermore watches on as junior hockey players from Grafton and the Gold Coast take part in the Brent Livermore Rising Stars camp.

HOCKEY: The future stars of Australian hockey were put through their paces yesterday with the Brent Livermore Rising Stars camp making the trip down from the Gold Coast to Grafton.

Under the watchful eye of the Olympic gold medallist and former Kookaburras captain himself, juniors from Grafton and the Gold Coast taking part in the three-day camp were drilled in all aspects of the game to take their hockey to the next level.

This is only the second year the camp has come to Grafton, and Livermore said he was proud to be able to help develop the future of the game in his hometown.

"The main focus for this camp is a little more advanced skill development, some fun stuff, a lot of game concepts," Livermore said.

"That's the camp, we go over three days, we do some conditioning, some advanced skills and have some fun."

The junior players from Grafton and the Gold Coast are learning more than just what Livermore is teaching them on the hockey field.

"They're learning how to travel and stay away from home in the Bunkhouse and respect that sort of thing, and create hopefully not just good hockey players but good people in general," Livermore said.

"Through Rick Sampson's program, the Grafton Hockey Association and Hockey NSW with their development programs, we've integrated the Grafton and the Gold Coast kids together in running a camp.

"I Definitely think we need to do more work in Grafton to have more talent identification and develop the younger age groups, so if we can nurture them through, we've got some really good talent, we've got a pool of good athletes in Grafton who are doing really well in hockey, and the hard thing was getting them involved and getting them motivated and keen to come in a camp based scenario.