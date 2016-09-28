Rivers returns to the Clarence

READY FOR BUSINESS: Rivers Grafton store manager Hannah Donnelly is excited to welcome customers into their new concept store at Grafton Shoppingworld.

BARGAIN buys will once more flow out the doors, with the opening of a new Rivers outlet at Grafton Shoppingworld today.

It will be one of their first concept stores to open in Australia, and is an exciting new venture for store manager Hannah Donnelly, who is returning to the Grafton shopping centre for the first time since women's fashion outlet IceDesign made a swift exit last month, putting Ms Donnelly and four other employees out of work with one week's notice.

Luckily, it wasn't long before Rivers started hiring, and the Grafton local was quickly offered the store manager role.

"It's great to be back in the centre," she said.

"There have been a fair few Rivers stores open in the last few months, and this one here is a new concept store."

It is not the first time the clothing chain has appeared on the retail scene in the Clarence Valley - many in community would remember the Rivers superstore in Prince St, which closed its doors in 2007. In 2013, the company was acquired by Specialty Fashion Group, who are attempting to move away from its bargain-basement image.

"We were in the main street a few years ago but now we're bringing it back with a fresh new look," Ms Donnelly said.

"We do still have a range of every-day low-priced items, but we're focusing on retail rather than the clearance side of things."

A total of five locals have been employed so far, and most will be on hand today to welcome customers into the huge new store, which has taken the place of three shop fronts - TV Direct, Jacqui's Shoe Boutique and Cosmetics Fragrance Direct.

The store will also be one of the first to offer a "click and collect" service, which merges online shopping and traditional retail practices.

"People can just shop online and we get little messages on screen at the desk saying, can you fill this order," Ms Donnelly said.

"It can then be collected from the store at any time."

It also means that if you buy something online but aren't happy with it, you can just return it in-store.

"We've already trialled it, but we're going to be one of the first stores to have it implemented. It's just really convenient for customers."

Grafton Shoppingworld centre manager Greg Hayes expressed his excitement at the return of Rivers when it was announced last month.

"It's not their discount store, so Grafton will have something not many places will have, so we are very happy with it," he said.