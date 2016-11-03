Road closed after bridge set on fire

Fire has damaged a bridge over the Nymboida River near Bostobrick.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said the bridge had received significant damage in a fire overnight and Tyringham Road was closed as a result.

"Until we have the chance to undertake a full assessment of the damage it's difficult to tell how long it will be out of action, but from first impressions it will be a while,” he said.

"The only alternative route is Armidale Road via Waterfall Way. That information is available at http://northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au/

"We apologise for any inconvenience to motorists.”

Mr Anderson said police had been notified and would investigate circumstances around the fire.