Roadworks suspended for long weekend

ANYONE looking to hit the road this Australia Day will be pleased to know that Roads and Maritime Services have suspended road works on the Pacific Hwy upgrade until next week.

For the benefit of motorists, work on the 161km of Pacific Highway upgrade between Port Macquarie and Ballina will be suspended until 7am on Monday.

An RMS spokesperson said the traffic controls will be removed to help ease any traffic problems experienced during the long weekend.

"Roads and Maritime recognises many families will take the opportunity for an extended break with the public holiday falling on Thursday and has removed traffic control from the highway during this time," the spokesperson said.

"Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists programmed road and maintenance work on the Pacific Highway will be suspended from today until Monday January 30 to help improve road safety and traffic flow during the Australia Day public holiday period."