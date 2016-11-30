31°
News

BREAKING NEWS: Robbery sparks police investigation

30th Nov 2016 12:15 PM
Police are conducting an investigation at a property at the corner of Dobie and Clarence Sts in Grafton.
Police are conducting an investigation at a property at the corner of Dobie and Clarence Sts in Grafton.

A POLICE operation is taking place at a Grafton property.

Police tape is around part of a residential block at the corner of Dobie St and Clarence St.

Officers appear to be searching a number of vehicles parked outside the house.

An officer has also been door knocking neighbouring properties.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson confirmed an investigation is taking place into robbery matters but said it is too early to release any other information.

The Daily Examiner will provide updates as they come to hand.

A POLICE operation is taking place at a Grafton property where officers appear to have searched a number of vehicles.

