Robbie's doing it for the KIDS

Yamba triathlete Robert Lennon was one of a large group of athletes to compete in the Noosa Triathlon while raising money for the KIDS Foundation.

TRIATHLON: Yamba triathlete Robert Lennon was in it for much more than personal glory when he raced away from the starting line at the Noosa triathlon last weekend.

Instead, he entered the event with the hope of raising both much needed funds and awareness for the KIDS Foundation, a not for profit, health promotion charity dedicated to childhood injury prevention and injury recovery.

And while the Clarence Valley Triathlon Club member's race results weren't anything to write home about, the most important figure came in the form of $1400 which he raised for the cause during the journey.

Lennon said he signed up for the charity run as a different way of competing, and he's glad he did.

"Somehow I managed to turn into a 1500m swim into a 2300m swim, according to my Garmin watch,” he laughed.

"The important thing is that no matter what, someone won out my efforts.”

He also got to meet some of the children that benefit from the foundation at a morning tea also attended by charity ambassador Suzie 'Neill.

"About 5000 kids in Australia are injured when they shouldn't be, and between 2000-3000 of those are fatal,” he said.

"The foundation does just simple things like educating parents and children on prevention, and run camps so victims get to meet other kids in similar situations.

"They also created the first childrens burns rehab unit in the country; prior to that children were put in nursing homes, so they are really an unsung charity who does really great work.”

To make a last minute donation to Lennon's fundraising campaign, go to noosatri2016.everydayhero.

com/au/robert-69, or pop some coins in the donation tins at Happy Smiles Dental Yamba and Grafton.